Growth Energy Commends House Push for Biofuel Relief

The HEROES Act offers hope for biofuel workers, farm partners and thousands of rural communities struggling to stay afloat during the pandemic.

Growth Energy applauded the introduction by House leaders of the Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions Act (HEROES Act), which allocates more than $3 trillion in recovery dollars, including long-awaited assistance for the struggling biofuels industry.

“Over the course of this pandemic, half the biofuels industry was forced offline, sending shockwaves through the entire agricultural supply chain,” said Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor. “The HEROES Act offers a sorely needed beacon of hope for biofuel workers, our farm partners and thousands of rural communities struggling to stay afloat.

“We are deeply grateful to our champions in the House for making recovery in rural America a top priority for Congress. We are especially grateful to members of the House Biofuels Caucus, including Representatives Collin Peterson (D-Minn.), Cheri Bustos (D-Ill.), Abbey Finkenauer (D-Iowa), Cindy Axne (D-Iowa), and Angie Craig (D-Minn.), for their relentless efforts to ensure biofuel workers and rural communities have a seat at the table during this critical phase of recovery.”

Specifically, the HEROES Act would authorize the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to provide 45 cents per gallon of ethanol produced from Jan. 1 through May 1, 2020. Producers forced offline for one or more calendar months during this time would qualify for the same credit, based on half the volume produced during the corresponding month or months in 2019.

The aid reflects appeals submitted by Growth Energy and other farm and biofuel leaders, as well as calls from bipartisan champions in the House and Senate, Midwest governors, and 70 mayors across 10 states.

