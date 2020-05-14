Loop Neighborhood Offers Free Lunch for Kids Through May

Available at all participating locations, Loop is offering kids a free slice of pizza and bottle of water Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. throughout the month.

During these difficult times, Loop Neighborhood is aware of how many children rely on school meals for food every single day. To help fill this gap, Loop is offering kids a free slice of pizza and bottle of water Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. throughout the month.

The promotion is available at all participating Loop Neighborhood locations for a limited time only, while supplies last.

