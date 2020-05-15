7-Eleven Offers Ready-to-Bake Foodservice Options

And for customers who don't want to leave their homes, 7-Eleven offers delivery in participating markets through its 7NOW delivery app.

7-Eleven is offering its most popular hot food items ready to bake at home, including cheese or pepperoni pizza, chicken tenders, buffalo and spicy bone-in wings, breaded boneless wings and Monterrey Jack chicken taquitos.

“Before the pandemic, customers were out and on the go, grabbing breakfast on the way to work, buying lunch while running errands or indulging in an after-school Slurpee treat,” said 7-Eleven Senior Director of Fresh Foods Robin Murphy. “That has all changed and people are home and eating together as families. We can give them the convenience of picking up a couple of pizzas and wings to prepare when they are ready to enjoy them.”

Baked in the oven at 325 degrees Fahrenheit, pizzas are ready in approximately 20 minutes or less. Taquitos, chicken tenders and wings are baked in a 450-degree oven and are ready in under 25 mins. Cooking instructions and times are included on each package. Each product should be baked in an oven-safe pan and have a best by date of 3 days.

Grab and go, heat and eat, take and bake — as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact everyday life for consumers, Americans continue to look for quick, affordable and delicious meal options that the whole family will love on their own time. And comfort foods are at the top of the list.

“7-Eleven has been adapting and changing product selection to provide customers with what they want and need during this pandemic,” said Murphy. “Our stores provide quick in-and-out options to grab a meal, snack or drink.”

For customers who don’t want to venture out, 7-Eleven offers delivery in participating markets through its 7NOW delivery app. Customers can get an assortment of items, including ready-to-bake pizza options for $5 on the weekends, with free delivery through May 31 by entering the promotion code “FREE4U” when checking out. In participating markets, 7NOW delivery app users can add their favorite beer, wine or liquor to their order. Most orders are delivered in about 30 minutes.

Based in Irving, Texas, 7Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 70,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America.