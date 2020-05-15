Chocolate Swirl Pastry

Tastykake Chocolate Swirls are the newest addition to the Tastykake line of perfect snacking solutions, maintaining the same swirl of their best-selling Pecan Swirls but now in a decadent, chocolate flavor — this new flavor features a delicious chocolate smear filling and chocolate bits, offering an option for those who prefer snacks without nuts. These products are available nationwide in a single-serve two-count pack with a suggested retail price (SRP) of $1.29 and in a six-count tray with a SRP of $1.99.

