Light Lemonade Flavors

Calypso launched its new line of light lemonades, Calypso Light, in four flavors: Ocean Blue Lemonade, Strawberry Lemonade, Original Lemonade, and Southern Peach Lemonade. Each beverage in this island-inspired, mouthwatering line is bursting with flavor and contains zero grams of sugar and only five calories per 16-ounce bottle. Calypso Light represents a taste and flavor breakthrough for a zero-sugar, five-calorie lemonade. The new Calypso Light lineup comes in the brand’s four most popular flavors. Calypso Light Lemonades retail for a national average of $1.79 per bottle.

Calypso

www.drinkcalypso.com