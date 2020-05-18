Curtis announced the nationwide availability of the GemX IntelliFresh Commercial Coffee Brewer with FreshTrac. Curtis FreshTrac replaces audible alarms and mechanical timers with a simple, intuitive and customizable system of three LEDs that glow and flash, letting operators track coffee freshness from across the room. Operators can choose from two proven Curtis operating systems: G3 GemX with its universal control module and easy-to-read, true-green LED display; or G4 technology with its large 4.3-inch icon-driven interface, onscreen instructions for fast, intuitive training and real-time feedback on the brewing process, and a USB port that easily transfer recipes from store to store.

Wilbur Curtis

www.wilburcurtis.com/microsite/gemx