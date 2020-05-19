D&H United and Salary Finance Partner to Provide Salary-Linked Loans to Essential Workers

Salary Finance and D&H United Fueling Solutions partnered to provide salary-linked loans to D&H United employees.

To date, Salary Finance has saved employees at D&H United Fueling Solutions over $26,000 on interest by helping them avoid borrowing from higher-cost alternatives like credit cards or payday loans.

An essential business that supports critical fueling infrastructure, D&H United has partnered with Salary Finance since September 2019. According to a recent Salary Finance study of nearly 3,000 US workers, more than 40% of workers experience financial stress. It is expected that these numbers have only increased due to the current pandemic.

“These are challenging times, and even more so for the essential workers who go to work day in and day out to provide for others”, said Bo Sasnett, CEO of D&H United Fueling Solutions. “During this heightened time of worry and concern, it is more important than ever that we look out for our team members and help alleviate or lessen their stress. We are pleased to offer Salary Finance as a benefit to our employees in need of low-cost, responsible access to credit,”

Founded in 2015, Salary Finance is an award-winning organization that partners with employers to offer financial wellness solutions that help employees improve their lives by improving their finances. A company underpinned by a social purpose, it’s driven by an ambitious mission in the US: to help 10 million Americans out of debt and into savings. Salary Finance is a United Way Worldwide corporate partner and works with over 150 of the world’s leading employers.

D&H United Fueling Solutions is a leading service provider of retail and commercial vehicle fueling facilities. The company provides service, equipment, installation and environmental services. The company has 250+ employees and provides its portfolio of services across the largest service coverage in the Southwest including Texas, New Mexico, and parts of Arizona, Oklahoma, Colorado, Arkansas and Louisiana.