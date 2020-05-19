Parkland Completes ConoMart Super Stores Acquisition

The acquisition allows Parkland to build density in southern Montana, where it currently operates under Farstad Oil but does not have a retail presence.

Parkland Fuel Corporation (Parkland) announced that through its wholly-owned U.S. subsidiaries (collectively, Parkland USA), it completed the asset agreement to acquire ConoMart Super Store, first announced in March.

Conomart Super Stores began operations in 1964 under the name GM Petroleum. Today, with a team of roughly 40 employees, Conomart Super Stores operates seven retail sites, branded as Conoco, throughout Billings, Laurel and Joliet, Mont.

“Our team has been successful in serving our loyal retail customers throughout the years, and this opportunity is a natural next step to our growth. I’ve been highly impressed with Parkland, its values and culture throughout this process. They have made taking care of our employees and customers their highest priority,” said Dennis Whitmore, President of Conomart Super Stores.

Parkland is an independent supplier and marketer of fuel and petroleum products and a convenience store operator. Parkland services customers across Canada, the U.S., the Caribbean region and the Americas through three channels: retail, commercial and wholesale. Parkland optimizes its fuel supply across these three channels by operating and leveraging a growing portfolio of supply relationships and storage infrastructure.

“Conomart is an established, well-run company with excellent customer service. This acquisition allows Parkland to build density in southern Montana, where we currently operate under Farstad Oil, but do not have a retail presence,” said Dan Dunstan, Vice President and General Manager of the Northern Tier ROC. “We welcome Conomart’s team into Parkland USA’s Northern Tier Regional Operating Center (ROC).”