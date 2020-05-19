Twang Reserve Rimming Salt Blends are coming in two new flavors: Twang Reserve Michelada Flavored Rimming Salt and Twang Reserve Pickle Rimming Salt. The new rimming tubs each contain coarse salt and are blended with premium ingredients. The product line was originally formulated to complement the Twang Reserve Michelada Cocktail Mix, but also pair well with savory margaritas, bloody marys, bloody marias and tequila shots. To ensure freshness, Twang Reserve Michelada Rimming Salt and Twang Reserve Pickle Rimming Salt are packaged in four-ounce moisture-proof foil bags and placed in reusable rimming tubs that are designed for dressing all types of glassware. The tubs will be available both for retail and foodservice use and will retail starting at $4 per container.

Twang Partners, Ltd.

www.twang.com