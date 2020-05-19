Tiger Fuel Proposes New Charlottesville Location

Charlottesville, Va.-based Tiger Fuel Company has filed a special use permit application to grow its chain of gourmet-to-go convenience stores with the proposed build of The Market at Boyd Tavern in the Keswick neighborhood in Charlottesville, Va.

The locally owned and family operated business meets with the county Board of Supervisors on May 20 at 6 p.m. to present the building project. The initial proposal was presented in February 2017, and Tiger is committed to cooperating with the county and pushing forward in the face of this pandemic.

“I think now more than ever, it is critical for our community and the county to support projects like these,” said Tiger Fuel President Gordon Sutton. “What better way to jumpstart our local economy than to approve The Market at Boyd Tavern? The special use permit process is the county’s best opportunity to participate in and shape this project. If we are voted down, a Dollar General or any number of by-right uses will be on this property and they will not have to file for a special use permit.”

The Market at Boyd Tavern provides many benefits for the local economy. Tiger plans to create 24 high-paying jobs with full benefits, generate over $100K in tax revenue annually, install solar panels and EV charging stations and serve delicious gourmet-to-go food options that are also available at Bellair, Mill Creek, Preston and Ruckersville. This property is zoned commercial and Tiger has worked diligently with county staff to make concessions to satisfy their concerns.

“We have addressed the county’s concerns, including traffic, lighting and water usage. VDOT and the County Transportation Planner have confirmed that this is a ‘pass-by site’ and will not generate a significant number of new trips on Black Cat Road. We have agreed to install full cut-off fixtures and meet Dark Sky Requirements. We have agreed to install a restrictor valve that will limit us to 700 gallons of water per day, which is less usage than two residential houses. We’ve received overwhelming support from customers, vendors and friends who would like to see a local Market in the Keswick community,” said Sutton.

Tiger’s local philanthropic efforts are substantial, recently donating $2,000 to the Charlottesville Restaurant GoFundMe and providing complimentary coffee and buy-one-get-one-free sandwiches to all first responders and healthcare workers in the midst of this pandemic. To support the special use permit application, Sutton asks that residents email the county Board of Supervisors at [email protected] with “Vote Yes To The Market at Boyd Tavern.”

Tiger Fuel Company was established in 1982 with the purchase of an Exxon-branded petroleum distributor in Charlottesville, Va. Today, Tiger Fuel Company is considered a full-service petroleum product distributor in Central Virginia and represents the following major brands: Exxon, Shell, BP, CITGO and its own private label, Excel. Tiger Fuel Company also operates ten car washes and nine gourmet-to-go convenience stores known as The Markets.