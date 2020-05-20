QuickChek Opens New Fresh Convenience Market

More than 50% of the contemporary, 5,496–square-foot store is dedicated to providing freshly prepared food and market items.

Whitehouse Station, N.J.-based QuickChek opened its newest fresh convenience market in Jamesburg, N.J.

The contemporary, 5,496–square-foot store offers the company’s ‘Fresh to Go’ design, with more than 50% of the store dedicated to providing freshly prepared food and market items. Well-spaced food displays, wide aisles, mobile ordering and curbside pickup add further convenience for today’s shopping needs.

“Our goal is to make a difference in people’s everyday lives and make your life easier with the fresh products, services and household items you want, whether it’s a freshly-prepared sub, our guaranteed fresh-brewed coffee, or paper goods, and get you on your way fast,” said QuickChek CEO Dean Durling.

New store design and innovation features include:

Sleek open concept layout features earth tone colors, cleaner sightlines and spacious stand-alone food displays with consumer-friendly expansive aisles for added convenience when customizing food and beverages

Extensive displays of freshly made QuickChek grab-and-go food and market items

New streamlined signature menu featuring delicious restaurant-quality six-inch subs and 12-inch premium original recipe sub sandwiches, made with the finest ingredients and providing more value

A wide selection of healthy baked snacks and salads

Self-checkout counters and curbside pickup to ease your shopping experience

The new store is open 24 hours a day, enabling consumers to create delicious made-to-order breakfast items and oven-toasted fresh QuickChek subs, sandwiches, wraps and salads. They can also personalize hot and cold beverages exactly as they want them, or select freshly prepared ready-to-go items, any time of day or night as people’s schedules continue to change.

With a professional chef heading its culinary team, QuickChek’s new chef-crafted, restaurant-quality subs feature more meat and more proteins served on bakery-fresh bread while emphasizing seasonal flavors.

Other amenities in the new store include no-fee ATMs which provide additional added-value to consumers, eight gas pumps/16 fueling positions offering high-quality fuel at value prices and 44 parking spaces.

QuickChek stores provide local one-stop shopping and are a great source for basic essential grocery and market items, maintaining an adequate supply of necessities such as milk, juice, eggs, bottled water, paper goods including toilet paper and other basic household items.

Fast friendly service provided by locally hired team members, self-checkout counters, an expanding mobile ordering menu through the QuickChek mobile app and new curbside pickup further meet the needs of today’s shopper.

Consumers can enjoy additional convenience and savings at any of the company’s 159 store locations throughout New Jersey, the Hudson Valley and Long Island by downloading the QuickChek mobile app.