Stewart’s Opens New Shop in Glens Falls, NY

Stewart’s Shop recently opened a new store in Glens Falls, N.Y., after the project was temporarily delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This new shop has gas, and customers can get diesel and non-ethanol gas for their boat and lawn mower.

Although there’s no inside seating allowed for the time being, when dining is permitted again, the new shop will feature four half-booths for lots of seating and two bathrooms with an expanded layout and additional parking and outside seating

There’s pizza, breakfast sandwiches, salads and plenty of snacks and beverages, as well as a beverage bar with Pepsi products and a Beer Cave. And don’t forget the ice cream; there’s a $1 off all half gallons starting on May 25.

Other specials, valid from May 25 to June 28, include:

$1 off any gallon or two half gallons of milk

$1 off any half gallon of ice cream

$1 off any 16″ whole pizza

$1 off any ice cream treat at the cone counter

50 cents off a dozen eggs

50 cents off Stewart’s 20-ounce soda or any 16-ounce or 20-ounce Stewart’s Refresher

Although our aggressive construction has been slowed down, we are happy to keep business going and we’re certainly keeping our contractors busy with plenty of new Stewart’s Shops and remodels throughout New York state.

Here’s the 2020 construction plan for the remainder of the year:

New shop: New Windsor, Orange County, June 2020

Port Henry, N.Y., July 2020

State Street Schenectady, N.Y., August 2020

Rotterdam, N.Y., Fall 2020

New shop: Clifton Park, N.Y., Fall 2020

New Karner Rd. Albany, N.Y., Fall 2020

Schodack, N.Y., Fall 2020

Helderberg, N.Y., Fall 2020

Indian Lake, N.Y., Fall 2020

Esperance, N.Y., Fall 2020

Spier Falls Rd Moreau, N.Y., Fall 2020

New Palt, Fall 2020

Everett Rd. Albany, N.Y., Fall 2020

New shop: West Bridge, Catskill, N.Y., Fall 2020

Northline Rd. Ballston Spa, N.Y., December 2020

Stewart’s Shops employs over 4,500 people and operates over 335 shops across New York and southern Vermont. Its rich, nearly 75-year history and success stems from its vertical integration, employee ownership and strong company values.