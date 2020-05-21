Yesway Launches ‘Fuel Up Your Summer for Winning’ Sweepstakes

Yesway and Allsup's customers have a chance to win one of thousands of prizes, including free gas for year, a trip to Iceland and more.

One lucky Yesway Rewards loyalty program member will win the Yesway Summer Sweepstakes Grand Prize of an all-expense paid trip to Iceland valued at $7,000. When customers purchase any one-liter Icelandic Glacial product with their Yesway Rewards membership, they will automatically receive one entry into the grand prize sweepstakes drawing.

Yesway Rewards members can also win one of eight prizes of free gas for a year with the purchase of select products from top consumer brands like Dr Pepper, Red Bull, Coca-Cola, Jack Link’s, Gatorade, Monster Energy, Fiji Water and Body Armor. In addition, thousands of Instant Prizes will be awarded with a qualifying purchase.

It’s easy for Yesway Rewards members to win:

Purchase a participating product using your registered Yesway Rewards Card or mobile app from May 6 to Aug. 25, 2020

Receive a Digital Game ticket delivered to your email address, then;

Open the digital game ticket and you could instantly win, plus earn sweepstakes entries

Allsup’s customers can Fuel Up Their Summer for Winning, too.

One lucky Grand Prize winner will receive a Polaris Sportsman 570 all-terrain vehicle (valued at $6,899). Customers can also win one of eight prizes of free gas for a year with the purchase of select Pepsi, Monster Energy, M&M’s, Skittles, Snickers, Blue Bunny, Powerade and Allsup’s tortilla, chicharrones and other Allsup’s private label snack products.

Weekly prizes, including 65” TVs, Apple AirPods, a Microsoft Xbox, Apple iPods and more will also be awarded with a qualifying purchase.

All Allsup’s customers need to do to win is:

Buy qualifying items between May 17 to Sept. 5, 2020, while supplies last

Snap a photo of your receipt and submit at allsupscontest.com on your phone or online

“For the second summer in a row, we are thrilled to partner with our winning suppliers to provide opportunities for our customers to win thousands of amazing prizes,”” said Derek Gaskins, Chief Marketing Officer. “The sweepstakes is a terrific way to engage with our Yesway Rewards members and our loyal Allsup’s customers during the peak summer selling season. We are excited to make this summer one for winning at Yesway and Allsup’s, and encourage everyone to come in to shop with us and enter to win!”

Yesway is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa and Clovis, N.M. Yesway’s swiftly expanding portfolio currently consists of 415 stores located in Iowa, Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming, including most recently, the 304-store Allsup’s Convenience Stores chain. Yesway plans to grow its portfolio to over 500 convenience stores in selected regions of the U.S. over the next several years. Yesway was named a 2017 Chain to Watch by CStore Decisions.