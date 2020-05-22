Experience the warming and cooling sensation of the Forth CBD Muscle Rub as it soothes your muscles. This lotion helps nourish your skin with the added benefit of providing comfort for larger area applications on the body. Made with more than 10 oils and thoughtfully selected balms and extracts, it contains full-spectrum CBD, which promotes wellness and balance where applied. Featuring a total of 200 milligram of full-spectrum CBD in each one-ounce tube. Two-pack SRP $39.99 or four-pack SRP $79.99.

Forth CBD

www.forthcbd.com