Core-Mark Donates Delivery Services to Arkansas Foodbank

The company has delivered up to 2 million pounds of food items, helping feed thousands of people impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Core-Mark International is donating delivery services to Arkansas Foodbank, helping make sure that much-needed frozen and other perishable items are getting to the state’s residents who need them the most during COVID-19.

Since the start of the pandemic, Arkansas Foodbank has received and distributed over 2 million extra pounds of perishable and non-perishable food provided by donors such as suddenly overstocked restaurant suppliers.

Working in alliance with American Logistics Aid Network (ALAN), Core-Mark’s regional distribution center in Forrest City, Ark., is donating the use of several of its drivers, trucks and temperature controlled trailers to deliver the donated food.

Beginning in May 2020, the Core-Mark team regularly transports the donated food from Arkansas Foodbank’s warehouse in Little Rock to food pantries, soup kitchens, churches and other centers in a 33-county service area. The first two delivery runs hauled 11,069 pounds of food to Choctaw Food Bank in Van Buren County and 8,188 pounds to Food Bank of the Delta in West Helena.

“In good times and bad, Core-Mark remains committed to our core values including our focus on ‘family,’ and we care for and continually strive to support the well-being of the communities we serve,” said Brian Johnston, Senior Director of Transportation, Core-Mark. “We are proud to be able to assist the life-enhancing work of Arkansas Foodbank and appreciate the efforts of ALAN in helping match our capabilities with this important need.”

According to Rhonda Sanders, Chief Executive Officer, Arkansas Foodbank, the organization is striving to meet the increased food needs in many communities caught in the grips of COVID-19, and Core-Mark’s donation couldn’t have come at a more opportune time.

“As we’re rapidly increasing the amount of food we’re distributing to our communities in central and southern Arkansas, the need for additional transportation was essential,” Sanders said. “Thank you to Core-Mark and ALAN for helping ensure Arkansans in need are getting the most basic of needs during this time — food.”

“Climate-controlled units and transportation services are always hugely valuable commodities, but especially at times like these when so many additional families need food,” said Kathy Fulton, Executive Director, ALAN. “We were so pleased when Core-Mark agreed to assist with this project, and are grateful for their partnership and commitment to serving communities in need.”

Throughout its 132-year history, Core-Mark has regularly offered aid in times of crisis, often working with state and federal disaster relief officials to leverage its logistics capabilities to bring aid to communities impacted by hurricanes, tornados, wildfires and other natural disasters.

Core-Mark is one of the largest marketers of fresh, food and broad-line supply solutions to convenience retailers in North America. Founded in 1888, Core-Mark offers a full range of products, marketing programs and technology solutions to approximately 42,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada through 32 distribution centers (excluding two distribution facilities the Company operates as a third-party logistics provider). Core-Mark services traditional convenience stores, grocers, drug stores, mass merchants, liquor and specialty stores, and other stores that carry convenience products.