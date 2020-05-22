Love’s Opens New Travel Stops in South Carolina and Texas

Both locations are open 24/7 and offer many amenities, including Fresh Kitchen concepts, bean-to-cup gourmet coffee, laundry facilities, showers and dog parks.

Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores recently opened two new travel stops, located in Summerton, S.C., and Laredo, Texas.

The Summerton store, located off Interstate 95, adds 70 jobs and 103 truck parking spaces to Clarendon County. The Laredo store, located off Highway 1472 (Mines Road), adds 55 jobs and 87 truck parking spaces to Webb County.

“Love’s is excited to open our 74th location in Texas and our 11th location in South Carolina,” said Tom Love, founder and executive chairman of Love’s. “We’re committed to expanding our Highway Hospitality and adding more easily accessible stops to help get customers back on the road quickly and safely.”

Both locations are open 24/7 and offer many amenities, including:

Summerton, S.C.

More than 13,300 square feet

McDonald’s and Subway

103 truck parking spaces

64 car parking spaces

Seven RV parking spaces

Nine diesel bays

Seven showers

Laundry facilities

Love’s Truck Care with Speedco lane

Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee

Brand-name snacks

Fresh Kitchen concept

Mobile to Go Zone with the latest electronics

CAT scale

Dog park

Laredo, Texas

More than 12,000 square feet

Godfather’s Pizza, Chester’s Chicken and Subway

87 truck parking spaces

69 car parking spaces

Three RV parking spaces

Eight diesel bays

Eight showers

Laundry facilities

Love’s Truck Care

Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee

Brand-name snacks

Fresh Kitchen concept

Mobile to Go Zone with the latest electronics

CAT scale

Dog park

Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores operates more than 510 locations in 41 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family-owned and operated and employs more than 26,000 people.

Love’s provides professional truck drivers and motorists with 24-hour access to clean and safe places to purchase gasoline, diesel fuel, fresh coffee, restaurant offerings and more. Love’s has more than 380 truck service centers, which include on-site and stand-alone Speedco and Love’s Truck Tire Care locations. Love’s and Speedco combined is the largest oil change, preventive maintenance and total truck care nationwide network.