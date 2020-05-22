Love’s Opens New Travel Stops in South Carolina and Texas

Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores recently opened two new travel stops, located in Summerton, S.C., and Laredo, Texas.
The Summerton store, located off Interstate 95, adds 70 jobs and 103 truck parking spaces to Clarendon County. The Laredo store, located off Highway 1472 (Mines Road), adds 55 jobs and 87 truck parking spaces to Webb County.
“Love’s is excited to open our 74th location in Texas and our 11th location in South Carolina,” said Tom Love, founder and executive chairman of Love’s. “We’re committed to expanding our Highway Hospitality and adding more easily accessible stops to help get customers back on the road quickly and safely.”
Both locations are open 24/7 and offer many amenities, including:
Summerton, S.C.
- More than 13,300 square feet
- McDonald’s and Subway
- 103 truck parking spaces
- 64 car parking spaces
- Seven RV parking spaces
- Nine diesel bays
- Seven showers
- Laundry facilities
- Love’s Truck Care with Speedco lane
- Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee
- Brand-name snacks
- Fresh Kitchen concept
- Mobile to Go Zone with the latest electronics
- CAT scale
- Dog park
Laredo, Texas
- More than 12,000 square feet
- Godfather’s Pizza, Chester’s Chicken and Subway
- 87 truck parking spaces
- 69 car parking spaces
- Three RV parking spaces
- Eight diesel bays
- Eight showers
- Laundry facilities
- Love’s Truck Care
- Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee
- Brand-name snacks
- Fresh Kitchen concept
- Mobile to Go Zone with the latest electronics
- CAT scale
- Dog park
Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores operates more than 510 locations in 41 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family-owned and operated and employs more than 26,000 people.
Love’s provides professional truck drivers and motorists with 24-hour access to clean and safe places to purchase gasoline, diesel fuel, fresh coffee, restaurant offerings and more. Love’s has more than 380 truck service centers, which include on-site and stand-alone Speedco and Love’s Truck Tire Care locations. Love’s and Speedco combined is the largest oil change, preventive maintenance and total truck care nationwide network.