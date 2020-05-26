CEFCO Opens New Texas Location

The 6,037-square-foot store will feature self-service frozen yogurt, CEFCO Kitchen made-to-order burritos and other CEFCO Kitchen food offerings.

Temple, Texas-based CEFCO Convenience Stores, which operates more than 200 locations in six states, announced the grand opening of its newest store.

The store, located at 5951 Airport Road, in Temple, Texas, is CEFCO’s first ground-up build in 2020.

CEFCO customers wil find a robust offering of hot and cold food items, including “Fresh Yo” self-service frozen yogurt, CEFCO Kitchen made-to-order burritos and other CEFCO Kitchen food offerings. This is the closest store to CEFCO’s Headquarters in Temple, Texas.

Conveniently situated on Airport Road, this location has a combined square footage of 6,037 square feet on nearly 11 acres. It features eight MPDs, which include Ethanol Free Fuel and four truck lanes.

“We are excited to open this store in Temple with our first CEFCO Kitchen providing our customers with our new made-to-order food offerings,” said Kevin Kennemer, Regional Vice President of Operations. “With the surrounding growth and development, we look forward to serving and partnering with the community.”