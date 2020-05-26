TravelCenters of America Appoints Senior Vice President of Procurement

Jamie Hubbard will head the new department and lead the effort to consolidate purchasing in order to create better execution, improve economies of scale in pricing and drive overall efficiency.

As part of its reorganization and turnaround plan, TravelCenters of America Inc. announced that Jamie Hubbard has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Procurement.

Hubbard will head the newly created Procurement Department and lead the company’s strategic initiative to consolidate purchasing in order to create better execution, improve economies of scale in pricing and drive overall efficiency across the organization, to enable it to pass savings to the benefit of TA’s fleet customers and professional drivers.

Hubbard brings more than 25 years of industry experience to TA. He most recently oversaw the procurement efforts for Ascena Retail Group, the parent company of Ann Taylor, Loft, Lane Bryant, Catherines and Justice.

In this role, Hubbard helped build a Procurement Center of Excellence to leverage spend across 3,200 stores and Corporate Headquarters. He also spent more than a decade at Burlington Coat Factory, where he held roles including Vice President of Procurement.

“Jamie joins TA with a vast amount of experience in procurement, supply chain and change management, with a proven track record of developing innovative solutions,” said Jon Pertchik, CEO of TA. “We are confident his leadership will help TA develop better execution and vendor management strategies while providing cost savings. We welcome him and are looking forward to his team helping TA execute the initiatives outlined in our new strategic company plans.”

Hubbard received his Bachelor’s degree from Siena College in Loudonville, N.Y.

