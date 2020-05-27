Fried Food Packaging

Fry Baby hinged 6”x 3” clear base and lid joins award-winning Crisp Food Technologies line. Perfect for french fries, chicken strips, nuggets, wings and more at a cost less than coated paperboard box. All Crisp Food Technologies containers keep fried foods hot & crispy for 30 minutes in transit for rapidly growing delivery and takeout across all foodservice channels. The unique, patented, convection cross-flow design relieves moisture and condensation while maintaining food temperature. Through-the-closure ventilation and raised airflow channels in the bottom of the container combine with venting in the lid to ensure fried foods remain both crisp and hot.

Anchor Packaging

www.anchorpackaging.com