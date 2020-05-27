Kwik Chek Launches Summer Giveaway

From June 1 through Sept. 8, customers can win one free prize every day by playing the virtual scratch-and-win game, available in the Kwik Chek app.

Spicewood, Texas-based Kwik Chek is kicking off summer with the launch of its 100 Days of Summer giveaway, which will run from June 1 through Sept. 8.

participants can win one free prize every day by playing the virtual scratch-and-win game, available in the Kwik Chek mobile app.

Prizes include, but are not limited to:

Free gas for a year

Free Kwik Chek coffee for a year

Free Kwik Chek fountain drinks for a year

Free tacos for a year

Free breakfast biscuits for a year

Free chicken tender plates for a year

Swag including signed footballs, Yeti coolers and golf bags

Variety of candy bars, chips, drinks, snacks and food

“Kwik Chek’s 100 Days of Summer game is a fun way to enjoy the warm months ahead, and gives customers something to look forward to each day,” said Anna Felz, Marketing & Brand Manager, Kwik Chek. “From fuel for your car to sporting goods and ice cold drinks, the daily prizes are the perfect complements to popular summer activities.”

Powered by Koupon Media, the 100 Days of Summer game does not require a purchase to participate. Prizes can be redeemed through Sept. 30, 2020 by showing the prize barcode within the kwikchek app to a Kwik Check cashier. Only one coupon per day can be redeemed.

Beyond the game, guests can also use the kwikchek app to join the kwikcard Rewards loyalty program to earn points on food, fuel and more.

Kwik Chek Food Stores is headquartered in Spicewood, Texas, and is a family of customer service-oriented convenience stores and quick food operations. With more than 47 locations throughout Texas and Oklahoma, Kwik Chek serves more than 4,000 items, including fresh-made food, cold drinks and grab-and-go snacks.