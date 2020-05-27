Yesway Selects Titan Cloud Software as Compliance Platform

Yesway announced that it chose Titan Cloud Software as its platform for environmental compliance.

Titan Cloud Software — whose global customers include 7-Eleven, Circle K, EG Group, XPO Logistics, Hertz, and British Petroleum — delivers the industry-standard compliance platform for retail and commercial fuel providers. The company is based just outside Nashville and has experienced significant double-digit growth annually since being launched in 2012.

“It was important for us to have a platform that would help us automate the importation of test and inspection records to create efficiencies with repairs, testing, and our existing vendor dispatch system,” said Melissa Davis, Compliance Manager with Yesway. “Given the complexity of our tank systems and our need for real-time alarm tracking and leak detection, we wanted a platform that worked with a number of different tank monitors. We needed a platform that could easily grow and scale with us, given our plans for rapid growth from rebuilds, new construction and acquisitions.”

“Titan Cloud is excited to be partnering with Yesway to help support and deliver a critical component for risk mitigation and compliance management,” said John Donnelly III, Chief Revenue Officer for Titan. “Our SaaS platform will enable Yesway’s compliance team to scale with a proven solution for fuel management. We look forward to working with Yesway on additional projects as they acquire more convenience stores.”

Titan Cloud Software has been on a rapid growth trajectory since receiving an investment from M33 Growth, a private equity firm based in Boston. In addition to key strategic hires in sales and marketing, the company continues to invest heavily in product technology and customer success, making it one of Tennessee’s fastest-growing tech companies.

BW Gas & Convenience Holdings LLC (d/b/a Yesway) is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa, and Clovis, N.M. Yesway’s portfolio currently consists of 415 stores in Iowa, Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wyoming. Yesway plans to grow its portfolio to over 500 convenience stores in selected regions of the U.S. over the next several years.