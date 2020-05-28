Cumberland Farms Launches Curbside Pickup

Available daily between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m., customers can order items through the SmartPay Rewards app to be delivered to their vehicle curbside or at the pump.

Cumberland Farms, part of the EG America family, announced the launch of curbside pickup via its SmartPay Rewards app at all New Concept stores across Massachusetts.

Available daily between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m., customers can order everyday essentials and hot food including pizza to be delivered to their vehicle curbside or at the pump while they fill up on gas.

“Curbside pickup provides our guests a convenient, seamless and contactless way to shop for their everyday needs,” said George Fournier, President of EG America. “We hope that this service helps make life a little bit easier for our guests as we all return to a new normal.”

Customers must have the latest version of the SmartPay Rewards app in order to use curbside pickup. After selecting the “Curbside Pickup” tile on the home screen, users then complete their order and receive a push notification and email when the order is ready for pickup. SmartPay Rewards is free to download and free to use, and members save 10 cents on every gallon of gas when used at the pump, in addition to earning other rewards.

Established in 1939 with a cow and a dream, Cumberland Farms now operates nearly 600 convenience stores across eight states.

Founded in 2001 by the Issa family, U.K-based EG Group is a leading petrol forecourt retail convenience operator who has established partnerships with global brands such as ESSO, BP, Shell, Carrefour, Louis Delhaize, SPAR, Starbucks, Burger King, KFC, Greggs and Subway. The business has an established pedigree of delivering a world class fuel, convenience and food-to-go offer.

EG Group entered the U.S. market through the initial acquisition of 763 Kroger c-stores in April 2018. EG Group has made a significant commitment to delivering a modern consumer retail offer creating a destination to satisfy multiple consumer missions. EG Group now operates nearly 5,400 store in nine countries with over 35,000 associates.