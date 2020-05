Mammoth Creameries, a keto-friendly, diabetic conscious frozen custard made with real, natural ingredients is now available in over 1,000 retail stores. Each pint of Mammoth Creameries is 100% gluten free and made with real, whole ingredients like grass-fed butter, high quality heavy cream and cage free eggs. Flavor varieties include: Vanilla Bean, Chocolate, Lemon Buttercream and Chocolate Peanut Butter.

Mammoth Creameries

www.mammothcreameries.com