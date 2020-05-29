Mother Kombucha introduced Agua Bucha kombucha-infused sparkling water. Agua Bucha is a sparkling water enhanced with the naturally occurring B vitamins and organic acids found in kombucha. Available in three certified organic flavors: Key Lime, Meyer Lemon and Grapefruit, each 12-ounce can contains just four calories and one gram of sugar. A proprietary process ensures that Agua Bucha is shelf stable without pasteurization and that all nutrition is derived naturally from the kombucha itself.

