Marathon Petrolum Highlights Employee Efforts During National Volunteer Week

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) is looking back on employees’ volunteerism during National Volunteer Week.

In 2019, MP employees donated more than 55,500 hours, volunteering in their communities to impact the lives of their neighbors and enhancing the world they share.

“Whether feeding the hungry, creating hands-on learning experiences for students, supporting multicultural initiatives or helping communities rebuild after a natural disaster, our employees work with our community partners to provide access to opportunities that help individuals and communities reach their full potential,” said Cathy Huffman, MPC community investment manager.

MPC Employees impact the communities they serve.

Ashland, Kentucky – Mentoring Youth through Big Brothers/Big Sisters

The mission of the Tri-State (Ohio, Kentucky, West Virginia) Big Brothers/Big Sisters (BBBS) is to provide children facing adversity with strong and enduring, professionally supported one-to-one relationships that forever improve their lives. Additionally, mentoring youth at an early age helps to build an economically sustainable community.

“Marathon employees who volunteer for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tri-State area are making an amazing difference in the lives of the children served by the agency,” said Lee L. McCloud, BBBS program manager. “Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tri-State tries, but can never fully measure, the impact that Marathon volunteers have upon their littles as some measurable growth outcomes are not seen for several years after mentoring occurs.”

“I’m so thankful that Marathon Petroleum allows us to participate in school-based mentoring,” said Jennifer Amiri, Catlettsburg refinery training specialist. “The program really makes a big difference in children’s lives across the tri-state.” Amiri, who serves as a big sister in the school-based program as well as a board member, states that “Since being matched with my little sister Rebecca, I have seen her blossom into a social butterfly. I look forward to spending time with her every week!”

Nashville, Tennessee – Planting the Seed for Success

The Nashville Asphalt terminal has had a relationship with the Bordeaux community — particularly Bordeaux Elementary School — for more than half a decade. Programs between MPC volunteers and the students range from Wildlife Adventures with Nashville Zoo on Wheels to a Monarch butterfly release with Plant the Seed in the outdoor gardens.

The relationship continues to grow with ongoing programming. Plant the Seed has a well-established outdoor garden with vegetables growing in raised beds, and the organization conducts outdoor learning classes every day of the week. Terminal employees volunteered to help establish a portion of the gardens during an outreach event, and supported the “From the Garden to the Table” event to educate on healthy eating choices.

“Supporting local organizations like Plant the Seed that are devoted to efforts that protect, conserve and sustain our environmental resources furthers MPC’s commitment to environmental stewardship,” says Huffman.