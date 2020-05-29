Sheetz Provides 600,000 Meals to Those in Need

Sheetz and employee-driven charity Sheetz For the Kidz also donated $620,000 to Feeding America and will continue to raise funds through the MySheetz App.

Sheetz announced that its Kidz Meal Bagz program will end on June 5. Launched on April 2, 2020, Sheetz served nearly 600,000 free meals to children and families in need amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Continuing its mission to fight hunger, Sheetz For the Kidz, an employee-driven charity helping children in need, just donated $620,000 to Feeding America. This donation will directly support child hunger programs.

“I’m so proud of our employees who truly stepped up to make the Meal Bagz program happen, “ said Travis Sheetz, President and COO of Sheetz, Inc. “Their dedication to help the communities we serve made a real impact, providing over 600,000 meals to those in need Despite this positive impact, we know the need doesn’t go away. We will continue our mission to provide hunger relief through additional initiatives such as our Made-to-Share program and weekly food donations, current Feeding America donation match campaign and Sheetz For the Kidz’s support of Feeding America.”

Sheetz will continue to raise funds for Feeding America through the MySheetz App. Through June 30, 2020, for every 200 points a customer donates, $1 will be donated to Feeding America. Sheetz will match donations up to $100,000.

Sheetz will also continue its mission to fight hunger through its ongoing Made-to-Share program that provides weekly food donations to local food banks in the communities Sheetz serves. These donations include ready-to-eat food items such as sandwiches, wraps and salads as well as healthy snacking options such as fruit, vegetables and yogurt. In addition to weekly food donations, Sheetz also provides financial donations to Feeding America member food banks at every new store opening.

Established in 1952 in Altoona, Pa., Sheetz Inc. is one of America’s fastest-growing family-owned and operated convenience store chains with more than 18,500 employees. The company operates over 580 store locations throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina.