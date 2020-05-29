TravelCenters of America to Open New Tennessee Location

Expected to open in the first quarter of 2021, the Petro Stopping Center will add more than 300 truck parking spaces and bring 130 new jobs to the area.

TravelCenters of America announced that it signed a franchise agreement to open a Petro Stopping Center in Monteagle, Tenn.

Operated by new franchisees Brian Graber, Tammy Graber and Rodney Kilgore, the new travel center will be located on 21 acres at Interstate 24, Exit 135 and is expected to open in the first quarter of 2021.

The opening of the Petro Monteagle will add more than 300 truck parking spaces and bring 130 new jobs to the area. Restaurants planned for the travel center include Papa John’s, Bojangles’ and Betty’s Kitchen, with amenities including a barber shop, fitness center, driver’s lounge, laundry facilities and pet wash.

“Our franchise team has been working hard to expand our presence across the country,” said Dave Raco, Vice President of Franchise Operations. “We’re confident that the vast business experience of our new franchisees will bring the exceptional experience professional drivers have come to trust at our locations.”

“We’re pleased to franchise with such a highly-regarded brand in the travel center industry,” said Rodney Kilgore. “Having built and developed businesses in Marion County for more than 20 years, we are personally and professionally invested in the people passing through and the residents who call it home.”

“We’re proud to bring hundreds of jobs to the area and provide an oasis for all the hard-working commercial drivers who provide for all of us by transporting essential items to everyone in the nation,” said Brian Graber. “We look forward to our new business endeavor and serving the community of Monteagle, and the traveling public,” said Tammy Graber.

TA recently announced the acceleration of its network expansion strategy by actively pursuing franchising opportunities for business growth. The Petro Monteagle will be TA’s 11th travel center to open in Tennessee.

TravelCenters of America is the nation’s largest publicly traded full-service travel center network. Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, its more than 21,000 employees serve customers in over 260 locations in 44 states and Canada, principally under the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express brands.

Offerings include diesel and gasoline fuel, truck maintenance and repair, full-service and quick-service restaurants, car and truck parking and other services and amenities dedicated to providing great experiences for professional drivers and the general motoring public. TravelCenters of America operates nearly 650 full-service and quick-service restaurants and 10 proprietary brands, including Quaker Steak and Lube, Iron Skillet and Country Pride.