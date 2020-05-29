White Castle Offers Discount to Frontline Workers

Through June 15, grocery store and other retail food employees, as well as first responders and healthcare personnel, can visit any location for a 20% discount on their order.

As a way for White Castle to thank frontline heroes during the COVID-19 pandemic, grocery store and other retail food employees can visit any White Castle restaurant through June 15 and get a 20% discount on their order.

The 20% offer is also available to other essential workers, including first responders and healthcare personnel. Customers simply need to show their work ID to get the discount, which is good only in the drive-through.

“We want to show our appreciation to our colleagues in the food industry who have been there for all of us to ensure we all have food on our tables,” said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. “We’re so grateful to these essential workers.”

The special discount comes on the heels of other offers and activities meant to support people who have been working on the frontline of the COVID-19 health crisis. Throughout April, White Castle gave away more than $1 million worth of free meals to thousands of healthcare workers in the 14 markets where it operates.

In addition, White Castle delivered more than 12,700 complimentary Sliders to hospital workers in Cincinnati, Columbus, Chicago, Detroit, St. Louis, Louisville, Indianapolis, Minneapolis, New York and New Jersey. It has plans this week and next to deliver over 10,000 more Sliders to frontline grocery store and retail food workers in its markets.

“As a family-owned business for 99 years, White Castle believes it’s important to take care of each other,” Richardson said. “We are proud, and humbled, to feed the souls of the people who are taking care of the rest of us. The neighborhoods we all serve is where we work, live and raise our families, and family looks out for one another.”

White Castle’s appreciation for essential workers mirrors what most Americans are feeling. A recent survey shows that 80% of Americans have an increased admiration for healthcare workers and 77% have increased admiration for grocery store workers.

White Castle, America’s first fast-food hamburger chain, has been making hot and tasty Sliders as a family-owned business for more than 99 years. Based in Columbus, Ohio, White Castle started serving The Original Slider, made from 100% USDA inspected beef, in 1921. Today, White Castle owns and operates more than 365 restaurants.