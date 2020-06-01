CBD Immune Supplement Powder

CBD Living Immune Boost supplement powder is designed to enhance the body’s natural defenses. Natural citrus-flavored CBD Living Immune Boost combines 10 milligrams of broad-spectrum U.S.-grown organic hemp extracts with daily values of 1,111% Vitamin C, 125% Vitamin D3, 12% Calcium and 1,042% Vitamin B12 and other B vitamins per heaping scoop. Simply add one scoop of the citrus-flavored powder to four to six ounces of water, stir and drink; or add to your favorite beverage or shake. CBD Living Immune Boost is vegan, gluten-free, caffeine-free, zero-sugar, THC-free and non-GMO, and is specially formulated with a neutral pH Vitamin C for those with a sensitive digestive system. The suggested retail price (SRP) is $30 per 30-serving jar.

CBD Living

www.cbdliving.com