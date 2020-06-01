New Survey Aims to Analyze the CBD Landscape

CStore Decisions and The Brightfield Group would like your input on the growing CBD market. Please take the confidential survey and receive a free copy of the final report.

As cannabidiol (CBD) moves the mainstream, convenience stores are in prime position to benefit from the product’s rapid growth.

U.S. sales of hemp-derived CBD products reached $4.2 billion in 2019, a 562% increase over 2018, according to Brightfield Group.

While few consumers had heard of CBD prior to 2018, the signing of the Farm Bill in December 2018 — which removed hemp from the legal definition of marijuana and the Schedule 1 Controlled Substances list — helped usher in exponential growth through extensive media coverage, expanded product availability including in drug stores and pharmacies, and widespread word-of-mouth through social media. Sales of CBD products through convenience and gas stores grew by 2,276% in 2019 to reach $122 million.

