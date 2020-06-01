CStore Decisions

New Survey Aims to Analyze the CBD Landscape

CStore Decisions and The Brightfield Group would like your input on the growing CBD market. Please take the confidential survey and receive a free copy of the final report.

As cannabidiol (CBD) moves the mainstream, convenience stores are in prime position to benefit from the product’s rapid growth.

U.S. sales of hemp-derived CBD products reached $4.2 billion in 2019, a 562% increase over 2018, according to Brightfield Group.

While few consumers had heard of CBD prior to 2018, the signing of the Farm Bill in December 2018 — which removed hemp from the legal definition of marijuana and the Schedule 1 Controlled Substances list — helped usher in exponential growth through extensive media coverage, expanded product availability including in drug stores and pharmacies, and widespread word-of-mouth through social media. Sales of CBD products through convenience and gas stores grew by 2,276% in 2019 to reach $122 million.

If you complete the survey and share your email we would be happy to provide you with a free copy of Brightfield Group’s CBD market landscape report.

Any information gathered in the survey will be anonymized in our research findings.

Click now to take the CBD Survey.

