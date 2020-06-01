CStore Decisions’ Executive Editor Erin Del Conte speaks with Evan Shiue, vice president of finance and strategy for Standard Cognition. Standard Cognition was one of the first tech startups in the autonomous checkout space. It operates a 1,100-square-foot cashier-less convenience store called Standard Store in the heart of San Francisco. That store is open to customers and fully equipped with Standard Cognition’s autonomous checkout solution. Shiue is speaking about Standard Store, autonomous checkout technology and trends ahead for autonomous checkout in 2020.