Casey’s Names Chief Information Officer

In the newly created role, Adrian Butler completes the chain’s executive team as it accelerates its strategic plan.

Casey’s General Stores announced that Adrian Butler has joined the company as chief information officer.

This is a newly created role that will lead the effort to advance next generation technology at the fourth largest convenience retailer. Butler will report to CEO Darren Rebelez.

“Adrian is a proven leader and technologist with deep experience across the restaurant and retail industries that will take our technology strategy to the next level,” said Darren Rebelez, Chief Executive Officer, Casey’s General Stores. “We have a strong leadership team in place at Casey’s and I know that Adrian will contribute to delivering on our purpose and advancing our strategic plan.”

With more than 20 years of experience in information technology leadership in the retail, food service and hospitality sectors, Butler will lead all information technology (IT) strategy, innovation, modernization, and delivery at Casey’s. He most recently served as senior vice president and chief information officer at Dine Brands Global, parent company to IHOP. In this role, he drove IT transformation and strategy and built and enhanced the organization’s digital, mobile and data capabilities.

Prior to Dine Brands, Butler spent four years at Target, where he helped drive and deliver technology supporting the millions of guests they serve each day and their 372,000 team members, including e-commerce, mobile and infrastructure platforms.

“Casey’s is an exceptional brand with a great history. I’m excited to be joining such a strong leadership team to continue our growth trajectory and help drive the technology and guest experience that will greatly benefit those that we serve,” said Adrian Butler.

Butler, an Air Force veteran, holds a Doctor of Management from the University of Maryland, a Master of Business Administration from Embry Riddle University and a Bachelor of Science from Grambling State University.

Casey’s General Stores operates over 2,200 convenience stores in 16 states. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the fourth-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the U.S.