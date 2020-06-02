Cruizers Hires New Director of Food Service

Chris Postlewaite will be responsible for concept development and marketing of all of Cruizers’ prepared foodservice, its refrigerated fresh food program, the dispensed beverage programs and supply chain management.

Holmes Oil Company Inc., operator of 26 Cruizers stores throughout central North Carolina and headquartered in Chapel Hill, N.C., announced it has appointed Chris Postlewaite as its new director of food service.

In this role, Postlewaite will be responsible for concept development and marketing of all of Cruizers’ prepared foodservice, its refrigerated fresh food program, the dispensed beverage programs and supply chain management.

“Cruizers is always updating our food and beverage program to cater to consumers’ changing tastes and preferences,” said Edward Holmes, president and CEO of Holmes Oil. “With 25 years of experience developing and managing programs for convenience stores and restaurants, Chris will be integral in helping us drive new product innovations and partnerships.”

Prior to Cruizers, Postlewaite led the Food & Beverage group at CEFCO Convenience Stores, an independently owned chain of convenience stores operating approximately 250 locations across Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arkansas, Alabama, Mississippi and Florida. In that role, he was responsible for all restaurant operations and marketing for Subway, Which Wich, Little Caesar’s, Carl’s Jr, Sonic and Huddle House, as well as all category management of c-store food and dispensed beverages.

Postlewaite also has previously held a marketing role at GPM, the sixth largest convenience store chain in the country, and owned and operated restaurants and convenience stores.

“As part of the Cruizers team, I have the opportunity to take a local chain and help it develop a top-notch food program that will fuel the company’s growth today and far into the future,” said Postlewaite. “I’m eager to help Cruizers build its brand identity — one that is centered on the high quality of our food and drinks.”

Cruizers’ various locations offer an array of freshly made grab-and-go items, including hand-tossed pizzas, signature chicken, sandwiches, hot dogs, baked goods, fountain drinks with chewy ice and bean-to-cup coffee. In addition to managing and growing these offerings, Postlewaite also will be responsible for managing the franchise relationship with the Subway store at Cruizers’ Pittsboro location.

Headquartered in Chapel Hill, Cruizers is a division of the Holmes Oil Company and a distributor of ExxonMobil and Valero fuels. It operates 26 Cruizers locations throughout central North Carolina and prides itself on fast and friendly customer service, quality products, and clean and orderly stores.