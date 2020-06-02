Kum & Go CEO: ‘Acknowledging That Black Lives Matter is Only the Beginning’

Chairman and CEO Kyle Krause is donating $25,000 to the Center for Constitutional Rights to address the structural and systemic nature of racism in our society.

On Monday, Des Moines, Iowa-based Kum & Go Chairman and CEO Kyle Krause wrote a letter to associates and communities addressing the killing of George Floyd and ensuing protests across the country.

“The killing of George Floyd is the latest tragedy in a long history of violence against people of color,” said Krause. “Across the country, we are seeing the dividends sown by generations of systemic racism. Today, it is incumbent upon us all to make changes that will create a better country, and a better tomorrow. I stand with our Black Associates, Customers and Communities. I kneel alongside them, too.”

The letter followed a social media post by the company on Sunday that used the Black Lives Matter hashtag. The chain urged customers and followers to follow credible journalists, support each other and stay safe.

In the letter, Krause said acknowledging that Black Lives Matter is only the beginning.

“We also need to do more listening,” said Krause. “Our stores and businesses serve hundreds of thousands of people each day. Are we doing all we can to make sure our Black Associates and Customers feel safe? Feel welcome? We will do more.”

He said he’s donating $25,000 to the Center for Constitutional Rights, an organization committed to addressing the structural and systemic nature of racism in our society.

“From Minneapolis, to New York City, to right here in Des Moines, our country is bleeding. We will continue to do what’s right for our communities, our stores, our businesses and, most of all, our people,” said Krause. “As James Baldwin wrote, ‘Not everything that is faced can be changed, but nothing can be changed until it is faced.'”