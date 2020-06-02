Stewart’s, Red Cross Host Annual ‘Pint for a Pint’ Campaign

Since the program started, the Red Cross has been able to collect 21,000 pints of blood in the month of June.

New York-based Stewart’s Shops has once again teamed up with the American Red Cross of the Eastern New York region to kick off its fifth-annual ‘Pint for a Pint’ campaign.

When a Stewart’s customer donates blood during the month of June, they will get a coupon for a free pre-packaged pint of Stewart’s ice cream or gelato that can be redeemed at any Stewart’s location.

“Blood donations are a bit slow during this busy time of year — but it’s always important to take the time to help save a life,” Stewart’s said.

Since the program started, the Red Cross has been able to collect 21,000 pints of blood in the month of June, which is usually a low-collection month.

For more information or to make an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800- RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767)

Stewart’s Shops employs over 4,500 people and operates over 335 shops across New York and southern Vermont. Its rich, nearly 75-year history and success stems from its vertical integration, employee ownership and strong company values.