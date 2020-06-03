ExxonMobil Wholesalers Donate Gas Gift Cards to Healthcare Workers

The donations build upon ExxonMobil’s support of now 60,000 gallons of fuel for emergency response vehicles, as well as gas gift cards to hospital workers in Baton Rouge, La.

This builds upon ExxonMobil’s support of now 60,000 gallons of fuel for emergency response vehicles, as well as gas gift cards to hospital workers in Baton Rouge.

“We are thankful for the dedicated healthcare workers and hospital staff who continue to assist those in need, and we are proud of the efforts by our branded wholesalers to support them as they serve our communities during this challenging time,” said Bill Graham, ExxonMobil fuels area manager for the Southeast

Below is a complete list of gift card and other donations by ExxonMobil branded wholesalers in Louisiana. For a list of these efforts nationally, visit exxon.com.

Brother’s Petroleum is donating gas gift cards to the Oschner Health Center in Marrero, La. All 44 Brother’s Food Mart locations in the New Orleans area are also giving out free two-piece chicken dinners to medical workers who show their ID in store.

Lard Oil is donating gas gift cards to Our Lady of the Lake in Walker, La, and North Oaks Hospital in Hammond, La. Lard Oil is also donating phone chargers to local hospital workers so they can stay connected with their loved ones, and distributing hand sanitizer produced by ExxonMobil to emergency responders across Louisiana.

Popingo’s Convenience Stores LLC is donating gas gift cards to Prevost Memorial Hospital in Donaldsonville, La; St. Elizabeth Our Lady of the Lake Ascension in Gonzales, La; Coastal Urgent Care in Gonzales, La; Ochsner Medical Complex in Iberville, La; St. James Parish Hospital in Lutcher, La; Assumption Community Hospital in Napoleonville, La.

RA Collette Oil Co Inc. is donating gas gift cards to the Woman’s Hospital in Baton Rouge, La.

Rio Fuel & Supply is donating gas gift cards to Ochsner St. Mary in Morgan City, La.

WB McCartney Oil Company is donating gas gift cards to Jackson Parish Hospital in Jonesboro, La.

Independent branded wholesalers are also working hard to ensure the consumer experience at Exxon- and Mobil-branded stations remains safe and convenient — adding social distancing measures and more frequently cleaning fuel nozzles and store countertops.

When at the pump, ExxonMobil encourages consumers to leverage mobile payment through the Exxon Mobil Rewards+ app to reduce contact, as well as washing their hands after touching the pump nozzle and other surfaces.