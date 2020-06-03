Johnsonville has a brand-new flavor for the roller grill: the Ultimate Jalapeño Cheddar Sausage. Johnsonville’s new Ultimate Jalapeño Cheddar Sausage is a great addition to c-store foodservice options and can be used to increase roller grill profits or used for a made-to-order concept. The new Ultimate Jalapeño Cheddar Sausages have a four-hour hold time, come fully cooked, are frozen for storage convenience, are available 10 pounds to a case and are made with fresh cuts of premium pork, real diced jalapeños and melted cheddar cheese. All products in the Ultimate Sausage line can be prepared with multiple cooking methods, such as the roller grill, microwave, flat top griddle, gas grill, steamer and convection oven.

