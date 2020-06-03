Nouria to Give Free Reusable Face Masks to Customers

The masks will be given out at all 123 Nouria c-store locations on June 5, one per customer while supplies last.

Nouria announced that it will be giving free reusable face masks to customers at its 123 company-operated c-store locations on June 5.

“We are so grateful for our loyal customers during these tough times. As a small way to say thank you to our loyal customers, we decided to give away reusable face masks to encourage people to practice safety measures during the pandemic” said Tony El-Nemr, CEO and president of Nouria Energy Corporation.

Nouria’s employees will hand out the free reusable face masks while taking the necessary safety precautions, including wearing gloves and face masks, and not making physical contact with customers.

The reusable face masks will be given out one per customer while supplies last.

Founded in 1989 by Tony El-Nemr, Nouria Energy is one of New England’s largest and most trusted family-owned and operated convenience stores and fuel retailers. The company owns 143 convenience store locations, 52 Golden Nozzle car washes, two Lube centers, an award-winning Whately Diner and a successful wholesale and logistics business which supplies fuel to a network of nearly 150+ dealers.