Gate Stores Raise $50,000 for Big Brother Big Sisters Program

The GATE Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Jacksonville-based GATE Petroleum Company, raised $50,000 for Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS).

The funds were raised in GATE’s 70 convenience stores across Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina as part of the company’s semi-annual paper icon campaign. Between April 1 and April 30, customers had the opportunity to donate $1.00 and sign their name on a BBBS paper icon that was displayed in the GATE store.

Funds were allocated to local BBBS affiliates throughout the regions where GATE stores are located and the funds were raised.

“We are thankful to all the GATE customers who generously donated to our campaign to support Big Brothers Big Sisters,” said Kathy Brady, executive director of the GATE Foundation. “People are generous even in times of crisis, and now is the time that nonprofit groups need us the most. We’re honored to contribute to an organization that helps our most vulnerable youth have a brighter future.”

In addition to corporate giving, the GATE Foundation conducts two paper icon and two coin box collection campaigns each year to benefit organizations that align with its mission to support efforts and services that nurture and protect the well-being of family and community.

Big Brothers Big Sisters helps children realize their potential and build their futures. As the nation’s largest donor- and volunteer-supported mentoring network, Big Brothers Big Sisters makes meaningful, monitored matches between adult volunteers (“Bigs”) and children (“Littles”) ages five through young adulthood in communities across the country.

