Love’s Opens New Kentucky Travel Stop

In honor of the grand opening, Love’s will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony and donate $2,000 to the Survivor Outreach Services Program at the Fort Campbell Army Base.

Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores opened a new location in Oak Grove, Ky., adding 65 jobs and 101 truck parking spaces to Christian County.

“We’re excited to open our 12th location in Kentucky,” said Tom Love, founder and executive chairman of Love’s. “This stop sits in an important corridor for traffic flowing across the country. We’ll be there for professional truckers and four-wheel drivers to get them back on the road safely and quickly.”

This location is open 24/7 and offers many amenities, including:

More than 14,700 square feet

Hardee’s

101 truck parking spaces

63 car parking spaces

Two RV parking spaces

Eight diesel bays

Nine showers

Love’s Truck Care with on-site Speedco

Laundry facilities

Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee

Brand-name snacks

Fresh Kitchen concept

Mobile to Go Zone with the latest electronics

CAT scale

Two dog parks

Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores is the nation’s industry-leading travel stop network with more than 520 locations in 41 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family-owned and operated and employs more than 26,000 people.

Love’s provides professional truck drivers and motorists with 24-hour access to clean and safe places to purchase gasoline, diesel fuel, fresh coffee, restaurant offerings and more. Love’s has more than 380 truck service centers, which include on-site and stand-alone Speedco and Love’s Truck Tire Care locations. Love’s and Speedco combined is the largest oil change, preventive maintenance and total truck care nationwide network.