Parker’s Kitchen Donates KN95 Face Masks to South Carolina Healthcare Workers

Parker’s Kitchen recently donated 700 KN95 face masks to frontline healthcare providers at Roper St. Francis Healthcare in Charleston, S.C., during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Roper St. Francis Healthcare is touched by the overwhelming kindness of Parker’s Kitchen for donating masks that will help in keeping our teams safe while they care for our patients,” said Scott Ferguson, supply chain director for Roper St. Francis Healthcare. “Delivering quality, safe care is the hallmark of our brand, and we are thankful for the generosity of Parker’s Kitchen and so many other community partners who have stepped forward during these unprecedented times.”

Parker’s Kitchen and its parent company, Parker’s, have donated more than 7,000 face masks to hospitals and healthcare providers across South Carolina and Georgia over the past six weeks, including Pruitt Health in Moncks Corner, S.C. and Beaufort Memorial Hospital in Beaufort, S.C.

“We’re deeply grateful to all the doctors, nurses, clinicians and staff who are providing exceptional healthcare to area residents throughout the Coronavirus pandemic,” said Parker’s and Parker’s Kitchen founder and CEO Greg Parker. “We know there have been mask shortages throughout the region and want to make sure area healthcare workers have the Personal Protective Equipment they need to stay safe while caring for patients.”

Parker’s and Parker’s Kitchen give back to every community where they do business through the Fueling the Community charitable giving program, which donates a portion of gas sold at all Parker’s and Parker’s Kitchen locations on the first Wednesday of the month to area schools, healthcare facilities and other important causes. To date, the company has donated more than $7 million in local charitable donations.

Parker’s operates 66 retail stores throughout coastal Georgia and South Carolina. The company employs more than 1,200 individuals throughout the region and completes more than 125,000 transactions daily.