Podcast: Kum & Go Works to be Part of the Change

Kum & Go commits to using its platform and influence in the communities it serves to help create a more inclusive America. First step — listening.

CStore Decisions’ Executive Editor Erin Del Conte speaks with Tanner Krause, president of Des Moines, Iowa-based Kum & Go, which operates more than 400 convenience stores in 11 states.

Following the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police and the resulting outcry and protests across the country, a lot of businesses are asking questions, including “how do we become part of the change that is needed — not just for this moment but long-term?” Krause shares how Kum & Go is working to be part of the change especially by listening to the voices of people of color and educating themselves and their team, and how convenience stores can lead right now in their communities and to be part of the push for a more inclusive world.

Among other steps Kum & Go is hosting ‘Lunch & Learns’ for its team members, bringing in community members, leaders and educators to speak on topics such as unconscious bias, and diversity, equity and inclusion training.

