Chia Seed Milk



Mamma Chia Organic Chiamilk is a dairy-free, plant-based milk alternative made from nutrient-rich chia seeds. Perfect for adding to smoothies, cereal, coffee or enjoying straight from the bottle, each serving contains essential Omega-3, MCT, more calcium than a glass of traditional milk and zero grams of sugar. Launching with two varieties in 28-ounce bottles, Mamma Chia Organic Chiamilk is available in Unsweetened Original and Unsweetened Vanilla. Chiamilk has only 60-70 calories per serving and zero grams of sugar. As with all Mamma Chia products, Chiamilk is USDA Certified Organic, Non-GMO Verified, 100% vegan and free from lactose, soy and gluten.

