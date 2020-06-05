Kwik Trip Debuts Doughnut-Scented Candle

The Wisconsin-based chain partnered with a local, family-owned candle company to create the 16-ounce soy candle inspired by the c-store chain's Glazer Donut.

The 16-ounce soy candle is available for 17.49 at the Smith & Co. Candles website. With every candle purchase, customers get a coupon for a free Glazer or cake doughnut. Limited quantities are available.

This scent includes top notes of sweetened milk, granulated sugar and pastry flour, middle notes of confectioner’s sugar and rich creamy vanilla, bottom notes of fried dough, buttercream and sweet vanilla glaze.

All of Smith & Co.’s candles are hand-poured in small batches with 100% natural soy wax. Each candle is made with the maximum amount of fragrance oil possible for soy candles giving you the most fragrant candle. Smith & Co. uses phthalate-free fragrances and no added dyes.

In addition, the company uses high-quality soy — a natural and renewable energy source made by American farmers. It burns longer and cleaner than alternative waxes, leaving significantly less soot, if any at all if burning instructions are followed.

The burn time for a 16-ounce candle is approximately 80-100 hours and is intended for use in medium rooms around 200 square feet.