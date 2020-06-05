Marathon Petroleum Organizations Receive Coast Guard Recognition

The William M. Benkert Award recognizes corporations and businesses involved in marine facility or vessel operations that have demonstrated sustained excellence and outstanding achievement in protecting the marine environment.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s (MPC) Terminals organization was named a silver winner of the U.S. Coast Guard’s 2020 Biennial Rear Admiral William M. Benkert, Marine Environmental Protection Award for Excellence.

MPC’s Marine organization was named an honorable mention. The award was presented during the North American Marine Environment Protection Association (NAMEPA), Safety at Sea virtual event on May 21.

The William M. Benkert Award is the premiere marine environmental protection award presented by the Coast Guard to members of marine industry. The program recognizes corporations and businesses involved in marine facility or vessel operations that have demonstrated sustained excellence and outstanding achievement in protecting the marine environment.

It also encourages innovations in operations, pollution prevention and response, environmental outreach and partnerships and provides a means for award recipients to share their successful methods and techniques with others in the industry.

“Our dock terminals located across the country are dedicated to providing the nation with transportation fuels while maintaining excellence in our operations,” said Terminals Health, Environmental, Safety and Security Manager Angela Brown. “We are humbled by the Coast Guard’s recognition for our commitment to the environment.”