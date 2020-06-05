Piña Colada Popsicles

Chloe’s has launched its first lifestyle pop in an exciting collaboration with Zumba to offer vibrant and tropical Chloe’s Pina Colada Pops. The dairy-free pops transport you to paradise with the taste of fruity pineapple and creamy coconut and contain just 60 calories each. Consumers who purchase the new pops will receive a free digital Zumba class and the opportunity to join the community. Chloe’s Pops are creamy, clean and delicious because of the simple ingredient list. Like all Chloe’s Pops, the new offerings are plant-based, dairy-free, gluten-free, kosher and Non-GMO Project Verified. Chloe’s Pina Colada Pops will retail for $4.99-$5.99.

Chloe’s

www.chloesfruit.com