Stewart’s Opens New Shop in New Windsor, NY

New York-based Stewart’s Shops has opened a new location in the town of New Windsor, N.Y.

This historic town along the Hudson River is home to over 27,000 residents and is close to the city but has a suburban feel with many restaurants and parks. That small town charm makes it the perfect place for a Stewart’s Shop.

This is the 10th Stewart’s Shop in Orange County. The new shop is on a corner on Quassiack Avenue right down the road from the local school.

This new shop offers both indoor and outdoor seating, free air for customers’ tires, a beer cave, pizza, propane exchange and gas. There’s also an ice cream counter with dozens of ice cream flavors, sundaes, milkshakes and cones, as well as pre-packaged half gallons and pints of ice cream to take home.

And when you stop in to see the new shop, take advantage of some great specials.

Specials at the new shop, through June 28, include:

$1 off any gallon or two half gallons of milk

$1 off any half gallon of ice cream

$1 off any 16″ whole pizza

$1 off any ice cream treat at the cone counter

50 cents off a dozen eggs

50 cents off Stewart’s 20-ounce soda or any 16- or 20-ounce Stewart’s Refresher

99-cent pizza slices (any kind)

99-cent hot coffee or hot tea