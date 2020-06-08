Custom Bases

MasonWays is manufacturing and drop-shipping direct-to-retail custom merchandisers for a new hard seltzer product launch. The fixtures are color-matched to packaging to build brand awareness by using two of MasonWays’ unique shaped bases. Spot Merchandisers have molded in permanent graphics. Units secure additional point-of-sale placement off the gondola shelves away from competition at retail, creating more impulse sales volume. MasonWays has over 80 base sizes to select from. Economically priced to assist in increasing sales and placement at retail. Keep merchandise safe, sanitary and away from shopping carts, wet floors and foot traffic abuse resulting in less returns and damaged packages.

