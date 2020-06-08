TravelCenters of America to Open Three New Locations in June

As part of TA’s broader, strategic turnaround initiatives, the company will open travel centers in South Dakota, Texas and Florida, with more planned for 2020.

TravelCenters of America Inc. announced its plans to open three new travel centers in June.

The openings are all conversions of existing travel centers to TA-branded sites, part of TA’s broader, strategic turnaround initiatives, which includes plans to rapidly grow its nationwide travel center footprint through franchising to better serve its large fleet customers and professional drivers.

Planned openings include:

June 2: TA Express opens in Vermillion, S.D. (The fourth Coffee Cup Fuel Stop converting to a TA Express through a franchise agreement with Heinz, Inc.)

June 10: TA Express opens in Nacogdoches, Texas. (Formerly the Gateway of Nacogdoches Travel Center.)

June 17: TA travel center to open in Lake City, Fla. (Formerly the Shuttle Truck Stop 75.)

With these openings, TA will expand its network of total travel centers to 269. More openings are planned for 2020, in cities including Huntington, Ore.; Cookeville, Tenn.; Edgerton, Kan. and South Houston, Texas.

“Expanding our travel center network through partnerships with existing facilities is a key part of our growth strategy,” said Jon Pertchik, CEO of TA. “Whether it is a full service travel center or smaller format TA Express, this growth allows us to offer more drivers the fuel, restaurants and other services they need while doing their important jobs which, with the COVID-19 pandemic that is currently impacting our country, are more critical than ever.”

TA announced in May its focus on franchising to expand its network. Since the beginning of 2019, TA signed 18 new franchise agreements.

TravelCenters of America Inc. is the nation’s largest publicly traded full-service travel center network. Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, its more than 21,000 employees serve customers in over 265 locations in 44 states and Canada, principally under the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express brands.

Offerings include diesel and gasoline fuel, truck maintenance and repair, full-service and quick-service restaurants, car and truck parking and other services and amenities dedicated to providing great experiences for professional drivers and the general motoring public. TravelCenters of America operates nearly 650 full-service and quick-service restaurants and 10 proprietary brands, including Quaker Steak and Lube, Iron Skillet and Country Pride.