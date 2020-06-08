Verde Leaf, Alpine Hemp Partner in Distribution Deal

Verde Leaf, a vertically integrated hemp company, and longtime industry distributor The Alpine Hemp Group have struck a joint venture distribution deal to promote and sell Verde Leaf’s high-quality CBD products.

The distribution deal allows Verde Leaf and The Alpine Hemp Group to distribute co-branded lines of consumables, non-consumables, premium flavored pre-rolls and other cutting-edge, hemp-based products.

The Alpine Hemp Group has a distribution network of relationships that span decades, and has for over 46,000 retailers across North America, among them retailers the likes of Circle K Stores, Core-Mark, G&B Wholesalers, BLSA Ltd., Stewart Distributors, ACC Wholesalers, Blue Ridge Wholesale and Citgo Stores just time name a few.

“We are pleased to partner with The Alpine Hemp Group’s team and are excited to have them expedite our U.S. sales efforts,” said Dr. Jackson Garth, president and CEO of Verde Leaf. “This deal allows Verde Leaf access to mainstream sales channels that truly benefit the tireless work our farmers have been investing.”

Verde Leaf bills itself as one of the hemp industry’s first vertically integrated hemp companies, creating solutions for the farmer, business owners and consumers. It solves some of the key challenges in the emerging hemp industry by assisting farmers with license acquisition, hemp cultivation and processing, and filling the knowledge gap with its network of seasoned hemp farmers and specialists across the Southeast.

Verde Leaf secures exclusive contracts with farmers, with the goal that hemp product sold to consumers has unprecedented clarity, consistency and data available for products they are purchasing.

By controlling its supply chain seed-to-sell, Verde Leaf said in a statement, it works to give customers assurance and confidence that its consumable and non-consumable product lines are of superior quality.